Accident involving tractor trailer shuts down exit along Robert C. Byrd Drive

MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — An accident involving a tractor trailer shut down an exit along one of the busiest roads in the greater Beckley area.

Raleigh County dispatchers told us a call came in at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 for a single vehicle accident at the northbound Robert C. Byrd Drive exit towards Mabscott. They confirmed the vehicle involved is a tractor trailer with a flatbed.

One person was injured. Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies and Mabscott Police are at the scene with Mabscott Fire and Jan-Care Ambulance.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if needing to go through that area.

