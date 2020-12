BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A wreck temporarily shuts down one of West Virginia’s busiest highways.

West Virginia Turnpike dispatchers received the call of a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. They confirmed the wreck caused minor injuries. 511 Southern WV stated the accident is at mile marker 42, which is at the Robert C. Byrd Drive / Mabscott exit.

All southbound lanes are shut down as of 10:28 a.m.

West Virginia State Police and EMS personnel are at the scene.