UPDATE: Stanaford Road reopened after early morning accident

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 6/1/2021 7:54 a.m. UPDATE: Raleigh County dispatchers said the accident involved only one vehicle and no injuries were reported. Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies and Beaver Volunteer firefighters were at the scene.

The road is fully reopened.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 6/1/2021 7:13 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A busy road in Beckley is shut down following an accident.

Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services confirmed a crash happened near the 600-block of Stanaford Road on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. As of 7:06 a.m., Stanaford Road is blocked.

Further details, including reports of injuries, are unknown at this time. Drivers in the area are urged to use a different route on their commute.