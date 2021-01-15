UPDATE: One injured after two-car accident in Lewisburg; U.S. 219 fully reopened

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — 1/15/2021 10:24 a.m. UPDATE: Greenbrier County dispatchers confirmed one person was taken to a local hospital for injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

The scene is cleared and the road is completely back open.

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — 1/15/2021 9:51 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A two-car accident completely shuts down one of Greenbrier County’s busiest roads.

Dispatchers received the call at 9:22 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 for a wreck on U.S. 219 north of Lewisburg. It happened in front of the Enterprise Car rental.

Injuries are unknown at this time, but the highway is completely shut down in that area.

Lewisburg Police and Fire, along with EMS personnel from Fairlea and White Sulphur Springs, are at the scene.

Dispatchers urged drivers to avoid the area as of 9:49 a.m.