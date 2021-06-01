Accident reported on I-77 in Mercer County

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — First responders are attending an accident on one of West Virginia’s busiest highways.

Mercer County dispatchers said the initial call for an accident came at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021. It happened on I-77 South near mile marker 14, near the Athens Road exit.

First responders at the scene said three people were inside a passenger vehicle when a semi merged into their lane, causing the accident. There are no major injuries reported.

Drivers are still urged to use caution if travelling through the area.

