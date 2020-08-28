AEP sends tree contractors to Gulf Coast for Hurricane Laura cleanup

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Appalachian Power sent workers to the Gulf Coast to help cleanup efforts already underway.

100 tree contractors with AEP traveled to Shreveport, Louisiana Thursday, August 28, 2020, to assist with service restoration. The company said they will help there as long as needed.

However, they are currently holding line crews in the Appalachian region, in case of power outages and storm damage from what’s left of Laura. Once the storm passes, crews will then be available to travel south and help with any needed restoration.

