All McDowell County schools operating remotely for next two weeks

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with McDowell County Schools (MCS) immediately ordered all students to learn remotely for the next two weeks.

The move announced Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 also ordered all staff to not report, which means campuses are closed and there is no in-person instruction. Remote learning plans will be shared with families.

Families who registered with the Blended Meal Kit Delivery Program will receive their kits Tuesday, Nov. 24 through MCS buses. Administrators will share more information through School Messenger.

The remote learning period lasts through Dec. 4, with students reporting back to in-person instruction Dec. 7.