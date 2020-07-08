Amid economic uncertainty stemming from pandemic, Lewisburg-based IT company boldly opens Beckley office

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Businesses big and small around the country continue to face economic hardships stemming from the pandemic, but one of them based in Lewisburg expanding during uncertain times.

Maintaining a business has its challenges, but developing it is a tall task in itself. When a global health pandemic is thrown in to the mix, it is a monstrous mountain to climb for business leaders, like Bill Lenherr.

“We’re trying to expand and grow and keep people working,” Lenherr said.

Yet, his Lewisburg-based IT company, Greenbrier Technologies & Electric, was able to reach the summit and stake their ground, by opening a second office in Beckley on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The new location is just off of I-77, one of West Virginia’s busiest highways.

“It’s exciting to be able to do this in these times, where everything else has slowed down, or shut down,” Lenherr said.

Bill Lenherr wanted his information technology company to take advantage of the economic downturn stemming from the pandemic by growing it now, in an area familiar to his business.

“We just felt like [the pandemic] wasn’t going to last forever,” Lenherr said. “We wanted to be prepared when things start to normalize… that we’re (the) first feet on the ground, taking care of things.

“I don’t think America was built by people sitting at home. We all have to get out there and work and keep this economy growing.”

Greenbrier Technologies & Electric has at least 20 employees, with services ranging from networks and servers, to electrical contracting and commercial generators.