Amid pandemic, teacher’s assistant reflects on first semester of first full-time position

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Educators continue to adapt to curricular and logistical changes brought on the pandemic, but it is not as challenging for those who are brand new to the field.

In September 2020, Brianna Wesley was beginning her first full-time position after graduating from college. Currently, she is a teacher’s assistant to students aged 4 and 5 at RCCAA Head Start in Beckley.

Three months later, she said the first semester was honestly everything she expected.

“We did everything we could to prepare,” Wesley said. “So, it’s been what I figured it would be.”

Although her students only come to the center twice per week, Wesley explained the hardest part of her job currently is having her students keep their mask on.