Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Another trout stocking coming to Elk River

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A golden Rainbow Trout is in the mix of other adult trout being stocked on Monday, March 21, 2016 at Allegheny County’s North Park in McCandless, Pa., north of Pittsburgh. The fish are being stocked for the upcoming Pennsylvania trout season the opens statewide on April 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s Elk River is getting another helping of trout.

The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday announced it plans to add 1,000 pounds of rainbow trout to the river, the third such stocking in less than six months. The fish are again coming from the Indian Lake fish hatchery. Officials said the trout will be released around the Blue Creek, Quick and Sanderson areas on Saturday.

County commissioners said residents have told them the previous stockings have been successful in adding a boost to the local economy.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

National Love Your Pet Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Love Your Pet Day!"

Plans stall for medical cannabis facility in Wyoming County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans stall for medical cannabis facility in Wyoming County"

Local middle school students learn about voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local middle school students learn about voting"

Capito's office donates American flags to honor veterans at Hospice of SWV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capito's office donates American flags to honor veterans at Hospice of SWV"

WV Osteopathic Medicine Board confirms complaints against Beckley VA doctor

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Osteopathic Medicine Board confirms complaints against Beckley VA doctor"

Man arrested for hitting another man with wine glass

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested for hitting another man with wine glass"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News