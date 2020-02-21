Another trout stocking coming to Elk River

A golden Rainbow Trout is in the mix of other adult trout being stocked on Monday, March 21, 2016 at Allegheny County’s North Park in McCandless, Pa., north of Pittsburgh. The fish are being stocked for the upcoming Pennsylvania trout season the opens statewide on April 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s Elk River is getting another helping of trout.

The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday announced it plans to add 1,000 pounds of rainbow trout to the river, the third such stocking in less than six months. The fish are again coming from the Indian Lake fish hatchery. Officials said the trout will be released around the Blue Creek, Quick and Sanderson areas on Saturday.

County commissioners said residents have told them the previous stockings have been successful in adding a boost to the local economy.

