Beaver Volunteer Fire Department purchases new ladder truck with renewed levy funds

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Thanks to the Raleigh County fire levy’s renewal, the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department is welcoming a new set of wheels in one of its bays.

The department’s new-to-them second ladder truck, named Ladder 2, was delivered Friday, September 11, 2020. Funds to purchase the $350,000 vehicle and its tools were from the county’s fire levy, which was renewed in the June 2020 primary election.

Public Information Officer Will Davis said the new vehicle will come in handy for any call in their expanding service area of Beaver, Grandview, and Bragg.

“As the buildings around here get bigger [and] more industry comes in in our response area, we needed… a bigger ladder truck,” Davis said.

Ladder 2 will be used for Friday night’s Parade of Lights commemorating the 19th anniversary of 9/11, but it will not be in service until tools are mounted and training on it is complete.