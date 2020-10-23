Beckley man arrested for alleged sexual assault involving a hatchet

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man is facing multiple charges, including second degree sexual assault, for alleged crimes involving a hatchet against a woman.

Beckley Police were called to an apartment on Hamby Lane Wednesday, October 21, 2020 for a possible assault. After officers arrived, the victim told them Zachary Senopole, 39, of Beckley, struck her, causing her to fall to the floor. Court documents stated he also duck taped her legs, arms, and around her body.

The victim also told officers Senopole had a hatchet in his hand and forced its handle into her mouth. She said he later forced sexual acts on her without her permission.

According to court documents, a witness said Senopole threw the victim around the bedroom, hit her, and duct taped her. The witness also told investigators about the sexual acts without the victim’s permission and those involving the hatchet.

Officers later discovered the hatchet and duct tape in the bedroom and in the kitchen trash can.

Court documents stated Senopole admitted to investigators the knots found on the victim’s head were from him.

Senopole was arrested on charges of second degree sexual assault, among others.