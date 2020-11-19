Beckley man arrested for allegedly attempting to set woman’s back, car on fire

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man with a violent history is facing criminal charges again, after allegedly trying to set fire to a woman’s back and her car in Fayette County

Deputies responded to a home on Lick Fork Road in Scarbro on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The victim told dispatchers Zach Zink, 27, of Beckley, refused to leave her property and tried to burn her back and her car with a torch.

When deputies arrived, the victim and her husband told them Zink, who left the scene at the time, was also collecting materials to build a shelter on the property.

According to investigators, Zink chased the victim around the yard and tried burning her back with a torch when he was asked to leave. She then told deputies he lit the back seat of her car on fire and threatened to kill her and her husband. Investigators later found the torch on the property.

Deputies said Zink was also found guilty of battery from a January 28, 2015 incident in Fayette County.

Zink was arrested on multiple charges, including third degree arson. He is in jail in lieu of a $7,500 bond.