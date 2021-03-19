Beckley man pleads guilty in federal court to child pornography charge

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty Thursday, March 18, 2021 after he was charged with trying to produce child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Johnston said Douglas Patrick Humphrey, 32, was facing one count of Information in February 2021.

According to court statements and the plea agreement, Humphrey confessed to messaging a 15-year-old girl over Snapchat on Aug. 25 and 26, 2020. During the conversation, he asked her to meet him to engage in sexual activity and send a sexually explicit video of herself. Humphrey admitted to doing the same thing in July 2020, when he also received such a video. He was arrested on Aug. 26 at the location he arranged to meet the girl.

Humphrey is facing 15 to 30 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for July 2, 2021.

FBI agents and Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies handled the investigation as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood — a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.