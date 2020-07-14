Beckley mayor, Chamber of Commerce president echo call to #WearAMask, get tested for COVID-19

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two major figures in Raleigh County are once again sounding their calls for community COVID-19 testing and the #WearAMask campaign.

While getting tested Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, Beckley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Michelle Rotellini, said in order for a safe return to normal from the pandemic, everyone needs to be on the same page and cover their face.

“The science shows that if we do this, we can protect our community… move forward, have our businesses open, and do the things that we love to do,” Rotellini said.

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said it is a matter of when, only if everyone complies.

“If every American is willing to wear a mask for six weeks, we would defeat this virus,” Rappold said.

Beckley ARH is continuing testing this week and next week, Monday’s through Friday’s, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You do not need to have symptoms or a doctor’s order to get tested.