BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Police are investigating a late night robbery in Beckley.

Beckley Police said it happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Venus Lounge on Robert C. Byrd Drive. Investigators said a black male dressed in all red rang the doorbell and then forced himself in. He reportedly stole hundreds of dollars in cash from the register.

If you have any information, contact Beckley Police at (304) 256-1720.