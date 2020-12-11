Beckley Police needing help identifying person of interest in larceny investigation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police are in need of help identifying a person of interest in regards to a larceny investigation.

Facebook: Beckley Police Department

Police believe the person pictured above is connected to a reported larceny at the Cami’s Corner Laundromat on Fayette Street. It happened Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

If you know who this person is or have any further information, contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia. A cash reward may be given to anyone providing information leading to an arrest.