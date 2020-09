BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley homeowners looking to clear their mounting pile of recyclables can now do so without leaving their home.

The City of Beckley announced its public works department is continuing curbside recycling pickup as of Monday, August 31, 2020. The service will follow the same pickup schedule, which is determined by ward:

Courtesy: The City of Beckley, West Virginia (Facebook)

Prior to this week, the curbside service was put on hold since March.