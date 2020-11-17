West Virginia DMV Beckley office operating by appointment-only due to COVID-19 exposure among staff

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is switching services at its Beckley location due to a possible COVID-19 exposure among staff.

As of Monday, November 16, 2020, the Beckley DMV Regional Office is operating by appointment only until further notice. Administrators with the DMV explained employees at the Beckley office are quarantining, which reduced available staff.

Anyone needing services from the DMV can use the division’s online services portal or at a local kiosk. Those in the Beckley area are at the Kroger on Beckley Crossing and the Sheetz on North Eisenhower Drive.

Those who need to conduct their business in-person, the DMV’s regional offices in Princeton, Kanawha City, Summersville, Logan, and Welch are open.

Customers needing dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals, and returned plates can also use the drop box outside the Beckley DMV Regional Office.