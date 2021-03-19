Beckley restaurant owner pleads guilty to federal drug charge

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley restaurant owner pleaded guilty to a drug charge in federal court on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

According to court documents, Greg Waters, 52, sold cocaine base, also known as ‘crack,’ to a undercover law enforcement officer on Sept. 20, 2020. He admitted to meeting the informant near the restaurant he owned in Beckley. Waters also confessed to selling cocaine and ‘crack’ on several other occasions in the area.

Waters is facing up to 20 years in federal prison. His sentencing is scheduled for July 2, 2021. Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Johnston said Waters agreed to pay $2,481 cash.

There will also be a money judgment in the amount of $5,000 as part of the plea agreement. That represents the amount Waters earned from illegal drug trafficking. He also forfeited a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, which was used during the drug dealings.

FBI agents, West Virginia State troopers, Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies, and Beckley Police officers conducted the investigation.