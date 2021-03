BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A local college closed its campus after its power and internet continue to be out of service.

Bluefield College announced the closure at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 for those reasons. According to Appalachian Power, tree contact is the cause of the outage, which was first reported Monday night.

Power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. Tuesday. There is no word on when internet access will be back on.