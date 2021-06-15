Boil water advisory issued for entire Lewisburg water system

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A boil water advisory is issued for all customers on the entire Lewisburg Water System, including Renick and Ronceverte.

The advisory went into effect at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021. According to Lewisburg city leaders, inefficiencies in the pumping system are to blame. Crews are currently working to resolve the issue.

Customers are urged to boil all water used for all purposes, including food, drink, cleaning and self-care.

For those who cannot boil water for any reason, they can contact the Greenbrier County Health Department at 304-645-1539. City leaders said the department may direct them to disinfect the water using household bleach, or to use an alternative supply known to be safe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News