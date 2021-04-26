Bonnie’s Bus coming to Southern West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bonnie’s Bus, a mobile mammography program through the WVU Cancer Institute is driving down to Southern West Virginia this week.

Bonnie’s Bus will be making stops in both Mercer and Wyoming Counties. First, the bus will stop at the Southview Pharmacy in Bluefield on April 27, followed by the Tug River Catterson Health Center in Pineville on April 28.

According to the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus has traveled more than 180,000 miles and provided more than 21,500 mammograms. Bonnie’s Bus was created in honor of Bonnie Wells Wilson, the mother of Jo Statler, who passed away from breast cancer in a remote area of the state with no access to screening mammography.

Patients are asked to wear a mask and to arrive approximately ten minutes before their appointment.