New Details: 2 arrested after Mercer County deputy struck by vehicle

KEGLEY, WV (WVNS) — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021: A second person is arrested in connection with an investigation into a Mercer County deputy who was hit by a vehicle. Chief Deputy Joe Parks told 59News a passenger in the suspected car is also facing charges.

The second suspect was not immediately identified. She was taken into custody where the incident happened.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 — A Mercer County deputy is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Kegley.

Chief Deputy Joe Parks confirmed Dep. Bish was hit by a vehicle on U.S. 19 near the Bluestone Health Center in the Kegley area. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. He was taken by ambulance to Princeton Community Hospital.

Parks also confirmed the driver of the vehicle was later arrested, after law enforcement officers stopped him on Old Route 71 in Montcalm. According to Parks, the suspect, identified as Matthew Davis, was wanted on a capias warrant out of Mercer County Circuit Court.

Davis will be facing additional charges, which will depend on the deputy’s condition.

