WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus in West Virginia are confirmed.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed Friday, March 20, 2020 the total number of positive cases in West Virginia is 7, an increase of two from Thursday.

In a press conference on Friday, Gov. Jim Justice stated the two new cases are in Jackson and Jefferson Counties.

Stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.