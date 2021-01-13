Cinnamon rolls from state fair to temporarily return to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A state fair staple is making a return to the Greenbrier Valley.

Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls will be in Lewisburg Jan. 25-31, 2021. They will be stationed on Maplewood Avenue next to the Hog Wild Barbeque.

  • Monday, Jan. 25: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 27: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 28: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 29: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 30: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 31: Noon to 6 p.m.

Those with the business said they are open during above mentioned times unless they sell out of cinnamon rolls sooner. Individual rolls are $8 apiece with a baker’s dozen priced at $90.

