City of Beckley cancels Tailgate Halloween, opts not to release Trick-or-Treat times

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Although Halloween is more than a month away, the city of Beckley already finalized its decision on Tailgate Halloween

It decided to cancel Tailgate Halloween for this year’s holiday. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department Director, Leslie Baker, said the mayor’s office gathered input from the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, regular vendors, and even some families. They concluded there is not a place for 800 kids to get their candy and enjoy the event safely.

“Even though you are outside, there is no social distancing,” Baker said. “We just didn’t think that we were able to do it.”

Another reason for the cancellation is the beginning of flu season.

At the same time, the city decided not to release trick-or-treat times. Out of an abundance of caution for elderly residents in the midst of the pandemic, Rappold said the city will not acknowledge a schedule for trick-or-treaters this year.

“As a city, we don’t have the authority to call it off, but we do have the authority to say we are not participating,” Rappold said.

The mayor further explained the city is simply finding ways to reduce possible COVID-19 transmission by reducing event participation where the virus can easily spread.