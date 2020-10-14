City of Bluefield accepting applications for certified, probationary firefighters

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The city of Bluefield is looking for firefighters to join its department.

As of Wednesday, October 14, 2020, the city’s Fire Fighters Civil Service Commission is accepting application for certified firefighters. They are also conducting entry level tests for probationary firefighters.

Applicants must be between 18 and 35 years old. They must also have a valid West Virginia driver’s license, and live in the county or within 25 radial miles of the Central Fire House.

Applications will be taken through November 25 at the city clerk’s office on Rogers Street.