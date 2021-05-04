Clay County woman charged with having sex with underage boy in Fayette County

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A Clay County woman is charged with sexual assault for allegedly having sex with an underage boy in Fayette County.

In an interview at the Just For Kids Center in Oak Hill on October 13, 2020, the victim, a 13-year-old boy told investigators Jessica Keener “Truman”, of Clay, had sex with him at the Glen Ferris Inn in Gauley Bridge, Fayette County. According to court documents, Keener was 26 at the time of the incident.

Fayette County deputies said they contacted Keener, who denied the allegations. When asked to come in for an interview, Keener said she “needed some time to think about it,” according to court documents. Investigators said they unsuccessfully tried to contact Keener since October 28, 2020, which issued a warrant for her arrest.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Keener was recently pulled over in Clay County, as of May 2, 2021. She was charged with the following:

Defective Equipment

Possession of Marijuana

No proof of registration

Open container

Expired MVI

She was booked into Central Regional Jail on those charges, plus one count of Third Degree Sexual Assault for the alleged crimes in Fayette County. Her two bonds total $38,000.