Constellium announces temporary workforce reduction

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – Constellium Rolled Products, LLC in Ravenswood is announcing a plan for a temporary workforce reduction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO at the Ravenswood facility, Buddy Stemple says the company’s major markets including Aerospace, Automotive and Transportation have all been severely impacted by the pandemic.

“All of our customers have significantly curtailed their level of operations in this unprecedented time forcing us to respond as well,” says Stemple.

The company says the reduction will impact a total of 250 employees including 175 hourly employees and is expected to last through July 30, 2020.

In early April, the company announced seven employees had tested positive for the virus, and by April 13, the Constellium reported all seven employees had recovered and that there were no further active cases at the plant. They also said those seven cases had not been linked to one another and were each contracted outside the plant.