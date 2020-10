HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A COVID-19 case at Summers County High School leads to a football game being canceled.

Summers County Schools Superintendent Dave Warvel confirmed the case at the school was traced back to its football team. He did not specify if it was a player, coach, or assistant.

As a result, the Bobcats’ October 23, 2020 matchup against Pocahontas County is canceled. Warvel said administrators with Pocahontas County were briefed on the situation and agreed to the cancelation.