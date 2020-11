OAKVALE, WV (WVMS) — A positive case of COVID-19 is confirmed at a Mercer County School.

Administrators reported Thursday, November 18, 2020 the case is at Oakvale School. It is unknown if it is from a staff member or student.

All determined to be affected through contact tracing by the Mercer County Health Department are in quarantine. Deep cleaning and disinfecting are under way.