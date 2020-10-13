Mercer County Schools confirms COVID-19 cases at Princeton Middle, High schools

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Schools announced two additional cases of COVID-19 at two of its schools.

Administrators confirmed one COVID-19 case at Princeton Middle School (PMS) and another at Princeton Senior High School (PSHS) on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Due to the number of Princeton Middle School staff ordered to quarantine, 7th grade students will move to remote learning beginning Wednesday, October 14. 6th and 8th grade students will continue in-person instruction as usual.

Another case of COVID-19 at Princeton High School was confirmed. All students will also move to remote learning on Wednesday with the amount of staff under in quarantine.

Administrators will announce when those students will return to the classroom.

Sports activities at both schools are suspended until further notice.