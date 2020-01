MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A vehicle fire shut down one lane on the West Virginia Turnpike on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

West Virginia 511 reported the vehicle fire is located on I-77 South at mile marker 17, shutting down the right lane. No injuries were reported.

West Virginia State Troopers and East River Volunteer Firefighters are at the scene. As of 8:15a.m. turnpike dispatchers said there is no timetable as to when the interstate will fully reopen.