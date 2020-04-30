Crews responding to tractor trailer rollover on U.S. 19 in Fayette County

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Crews are responding to a semi rollover in Fayette County.

Dispatchers confirmed the call came at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020. The accident happened over the median on U.S. 19 at Sun Mine Road in Glen Jean, where the highway is partially open at this time.

Courtesy: Bryanna Brooks

Injuries are unknown, but dispatchers urged drivers to avoid the area due to debris over the road.

West Virginia Division of Highway crews are attending the scene with West Virginia State Troopers, Mount Hope Volunteer Firefighters, and Jan-Care Ambulance.