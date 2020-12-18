Deputies investigating reports of sexually explicit activity by woman in public, grocery store

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County deputies are looking into numerous reports of alleged inappropriate and explicit activity by a woman in public.

Investigators said the information they recently received involved a woman posting videos of such conduct, including in a local grocery store. They did not disclose which grocery store, but said they identified the woman in question.

As of Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, no further details into the criminal investigation were released.

