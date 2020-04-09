Disc golf courses provide coping mechanisms, expand social distancing amid pandemic

WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Enjoying the warmer weather can be a great coping mechanism in the midst of this pandemic, and so can a little outdoor fun and games. One of those games is disc golf.

With many courses set up across West Virginia, Drew Young with the Greenbrier Valley Disc Golf Association said the fresh air and wide-open spaces are perfect for maintaining social distancing. Plus, getting started in the sport is inexpensive.

“The price is right,” Young said. “You can get a disc for like 5 to 20 dollars. You really only need one or two frisbees to go out there and play.”

With help from the Louise R. Lester Foundation, the Greenbrier Valley Disc Golf Association has three courses on the state fairgrounds in Fairlea, at Alderson Town Park, and just off F Street in Rupert.