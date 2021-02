RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A downed tree closed one lane of one of West Virginia’s busiest highways.

Raleigh County dispatchers confirmed a downed tree closed one lane of I-77 South at mile marker 37, which is three miles south of the I-64 split. The scene is still active as of 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Dispatchers said they are alternating traffic. Drivers are urged to proceed with extreme caution when travelling through the area.