FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A child neglect case involving a Fayette County couple is sent to the grand jury.

Tiffany Angel and Stephen Coiner had their preliminary hearing on Monday, March 22, 2021. According to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office, Magistrate McGraw found probable cause and sent this case to the grand jury.

Angel and Coiner are accused of letting a 2-year-old boy in their care wander onto U.S. 60 in Boomer on March 13.

The grand jury will convene in May.