Fayette County couple each facing 25 counts of animal cruelty

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VALLEY, WV (WVNS) — A health and welfare check led to a Fayette County couple charged with 25 counts of animal cruelty.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Armstrong Creek Road in the Valley area on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. They said they found 25 cats inside and virtually every surface covered in feces and urine. Deputies described the conditions as “completely deplorable.”

Nicolle Knotts, 47, and Christopher Knotts, 50, were arrested and charged with 25 counts of Animal Cruelty each. They are both in jail, each on $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News