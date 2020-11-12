Fayette County couple each facing 25 counts of animal cruelty

VALLEY, WV (WVNS) — A health and welfare check led to a Fayette County couple charged with 25 counts of animal cruelty.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Armstrong Creek Road in the Valley area on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. They said they found 25 cats inside and virtually every surface covered in feces and urine. Deputies described the conditions as “completely deplorable.”

Nicolle Knotts, 47, and Christopher Knotts, 50, were arrested and charged with 25 counts of Animal Cruelty each. They are both in jail, each on $7,500 bond.