Fayette County man arrested for allegedly trying to buy underage children for sex

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is in jail after investigators with West Virginia State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force said he tried to buy underage children for sex.

Troopers said Steven Bennett, 55, of Montgomery, responded to a social media ad posed as a woman selling her children, aged 11 and 14, for sexual activities.

According to court documents, Bennett communicated via email and phone that he wanted to purchase time with the 11-year-old for sexual relations for $150. Through subpoenas and a searching database, investigators were able to confirm the phone number used in these communications belonged to Bennett.

Bennett was arrested on one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He is in jail on a $150,000 bond.