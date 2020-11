MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — A fight in a Fayette County town led to a man arrested on drug charges.

Deputies responded to a home in Montgomery the weekend of Friday, November 13, 2020. Dispatchers were notified of a fight that happened inside. While clearing the home, deputies discovered a substance suspected to be heroin, along with scales and packaging supplies.

Corey Westfall, 32 of Montgomery, was arrested on a charge of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He is now in jail.