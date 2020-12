MOUNT TABOR, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters from five different departments are responding to a house fire in Raleigh County.

Dispatchers received the call at 7:11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 for a house fire on Gunter Road in Mount Tabor. No injuries or road closures were reported as a result.

Firefighters from Mabscott, Coal City, Sophia Area, Beaver, and Bradley-Prosperity responded. As of 8:10 a.m., they are still on scene.