Gov. Justice, The Greenbrier to host Vice President Mike Pence for campaign event

Vice President Mike Pence reacts to audience members after a roundtable with agriculture and food supply leaders on Friday, May 8, 2020, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — America’s Resort is scheduled to host a fundraiser for Gov. Jim Justice’s re-election campaign, which will have a special guest from the White House.

Clay Sutton, who serves as communications director for the Justice campaign, confirmed Vice President Mike Pence will be at The Greenbrier for Saturday’s event.

“President Trump and Vice President Pence’s strongest ally in West Virginia is Governor Jim Justice,” Sutton said. “They have worked to grow our economy, create more jobs, and tackle the drug crisis.

While it is unclear how many will be attending, Sutton said the venue will have COVID-19 protocols in place.

“The event… will adhere to all COVID-19 mask requirements, social distancing, and personal protection policies recommended by local, state, and federal governments,” Sutton said.