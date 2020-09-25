Governor’s Highway Safety Program highlights correct car seat usage for Child Passenger Safety Week

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With more people hitting the road these days, it never hurts for parents to check on their precious cargo — not just their little ones, but the seats keeping them secure. It is why the week of September 20-26, 2020 marks Child Passenger Safety Week by the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP).

In addition to his duties at Beckley Police, Sgt. Jamie Wilhite serves as a GHSP regional coordinator.

“[Car seats] are the last line of defense in case you’re involved in a crash,” Wilhite said.

With the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration labelling nearly half of all nationwide car wrecks having a misused child seat, having the correct size and placement is crucial in a matter of life or death.

“While you may not be able to prevent a crash at sometimes, you can certainly keep your children as safe as possible by having them in the proper car seat,” Wilhite said.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced most, if not all, departments from having their annual car safety seat check. But concerned parents can still stop by their local law enforcement or fire department to have them take a look at it.

“There’s always someone there that has been through a child safety seat class and is more than willing to help you or find someone that can help you,” Wilhite said.