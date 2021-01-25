Greenbrier County man dies from head-on collision near Alta

ALTA, WV (WVNS) — A head-on collision in Greenbrier County left one man dead.

Greenbrier County deputies responded to WV Route 12 near Alta at 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 for a call of an accident. After they arrived, they discovered a Ford F-150 pickup collided head-on with a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck. Investigators determined the F-150, which was driven by 72-year-old Don Gunter of Asbury, lost control on the icy roadway while traveling north before spinning into the southbound lane and crashing into the other truck.

Deputies confirmed Gunter died from his injuries at the scene.

