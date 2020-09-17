Hackers interrupt New River CTC lecture over Zoom with graphic language, explicit video

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Every year, New River Community and Technical College hosts a lecture on Constitution Day. With the coronavirus pandemic forcing this year’s rendition to go virtual, the college decided to make the Zoom session public for anyone to learn something new.

But instead, their good intentions were taken advantage of by some uninvited guests. Hackers continuously unmuted themselves and interrupted the speakers, going to the point of playing extremely vulgar language and displaying sexually explicit content.

In response, the college is approaching Zoom sessions differently.

“We apologize for the incident,” said communications director, Jenni Canterbury. “We are changing the protocols because of what happened.”

With social media as an integral part of everyday life and Zoom meetings taking precedence in the age of COVID-19, West Virginia State Tpr. Logan Cox warned to keep personal lives private when online.

“Technology does some crazy things, and there are some twisted people out there.” Cox said. “Guard your passwords, your usernames. Don’t have an open profile just for anybody to look at.”

Tpr. Cox added if there are any concerns or an incident needs to be reported, contact your local detachment and ask for their internet crimes task force.