Hair salons highlight mask mandate, elevate sanitizing protocols for clients

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In the wake of Gov. Jim Justice’s mask mandate, some hair salons across West Virginia are adapting to the new order to maintain their business.

For starters, City Slickers in Beckley is requiring customers to text their hair stylist and wait in their car after arriving at the salon. When ready, customers then enter and have their temperature taken before further proceeding with their appointment.

While City Slickers staff wear replaceable, flexible face shields, customers can keep their face coverings on with perm rods or surgical tape, except for those with breathing problems or who are unable to remove their mask without help.

Co-owner Angela Crook said the protocols keep clients coming back and new ones calling in.

“We want them to feel comfortable when they come in,” Crook said. “We’ve actually had customers contact us about accepting new clients, because their salon is not wearing masks or not doing some of those things. So we see the need for it, and people respect us for it.”

The salon replaced upholstery chairs in its waiting room with those made of metal or leather for easier cleaning. Sanitizing stations are also placed throughout the building.