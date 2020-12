ORIENT HILL, WV (WVNS) — Recent snowfall and hazardous road conditions left a few vehicles stuck on a state road in Greenbrier County.

Dispatchers confirmed the call came in at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 for a “couple of cars and two tractor trailers” stranded on West Virginia Route 20, also known as Coalfield Trail, at Orient Hill.

West Virginia Division of Highways crews are on their way to clear and improve the road. Glenwood Volunteer firefighters are redirecting traffic.