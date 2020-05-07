Some health officials repurposing masks given to first responders

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. – A senior US health official warned that, despite containment efforts, it was only a matter of time before the COVID-19 disease spreads in the United States. As of February 26, 2020, there were 59 cases of the infection in the United States. This included 45 people who were repatriated from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan or from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the heart of the epidemic. Critics, including lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, have accused the Trump administration of downplaying the crisis and underfunding the response. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

OHIO COUNTY, WV (WTRF) – West Virginia’s first responders have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 epidemic, but health officials say the masks given to help fight Coronavirus do not comply with national specifications.

Those masks will now be re-purposed to be given to facilities doing non-emergency work.

Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo said masks with ear loops instead of head bands often don’t have the proper fit for safety.

The N95 masks are our highest level of protection for our first responders. So, those agencies, the police department, the sheriff’s department, the fire department, all emergency medical service agencies and at the hospitals. Those doctors, nurses, and technicians that are at the front line taking care of direct patients that are COVID positive have to have the highest level of protection. The surgical mask, or the procedure mask that we refer to, that are not in emergency response and are providing services without direct patient contact, like serving meals, doing other types of procedures where there is not that direct patient contact in the health care facilities. LOU VARGO, OHIO COUNTY EMA DIRECTOR

It is up to the Emergency Managers throughout the state to put in a request every two weeks for what PPE their area needs.